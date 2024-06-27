Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 6,006 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49,418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.31. 704,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

