Flagstar Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.