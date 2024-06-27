Flagstar Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 111.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 12,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 30,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,424,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.54 and its 200 day moving average is $385.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

