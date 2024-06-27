Flagstar Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,001 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,460,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,032 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 214,020.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 852,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 851,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,240,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. 2,953,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

