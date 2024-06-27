Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMFree Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 247,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,909. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

