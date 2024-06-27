Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,036,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. 541,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

