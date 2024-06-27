Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. 5,910,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,185. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

