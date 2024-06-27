Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.26. 266,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,155. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

