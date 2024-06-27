Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $22.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.57. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Flexible Solutions International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

