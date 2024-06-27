FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 190,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 51,986 shares.The stock last traded at $24.87 and had previously closed at $24.83.
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter.
About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund
The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.
