Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 78.1% in June

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
Shares of AFRIW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,978. Forafric Global has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.
About Forafric Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forafric Global
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.