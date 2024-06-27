Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 78.1% in June

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

Shares of AFRIW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,978. Forafric Global has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

