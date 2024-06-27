Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.56.

About Formidable Fortress ETF

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

