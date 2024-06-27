Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $12.76 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 196.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $218.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

