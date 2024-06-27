Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $14.12 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156,197 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock valued at $947,990,915. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.87. 6,593,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,029,271. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $545.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.