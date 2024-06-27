Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $547,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded down $11.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $444.82. 1,812,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.78.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

