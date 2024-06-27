Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. 2,213,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

