Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $155.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Freshpet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.62. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 711.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.