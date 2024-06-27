FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) versus Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) Critical Contrast

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and Captivision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$71.94 million ($0.62) -2.76 Captivision $14.64 million 5.30 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

FREYR Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captivision.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for FREYR Battery and Captivision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 1 4 0 0 1.80 Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus price target of $5.23, indicating a potential upside of 205.56%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Captivision.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -14.76% -12.63% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Captivision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery, Inc. provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

