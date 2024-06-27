FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Position Lessened by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.92% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 52,350 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV remained flat at $46.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 12,607 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $637.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

