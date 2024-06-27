GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,642 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 288,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,796,000.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock remained flat at $5.42 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,116. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,352 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,393.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,804,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 83,484 shares of company stock worth $455,895 in the last three months.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

