Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.37

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 412360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of -0.12.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

