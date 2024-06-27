Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

