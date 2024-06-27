Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,005 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.92% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $203,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,564. The company has a market cap of $245.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

