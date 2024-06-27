Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,209 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up 1.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $37,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 147,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,584. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

