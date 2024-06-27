Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Acquires C$54,436.20 in Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$54,436.20.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag purchased 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$185,256.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$8,700.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

Goldmoney stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.42. 2,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.85. Goldmoney Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.45 and a 12 month high of C$10.01. The stock has a market cap of C$98.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

