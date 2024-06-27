Gordon Haskett Upgrades Compass (NYSE:COMP) to “Hold”

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. Gordon Haskett’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COMP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

COMP stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.91.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

