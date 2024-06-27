Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,325.00. In other news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$70.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,325.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $191,184.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

