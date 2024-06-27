Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,395 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. 3,871,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,474,453. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

