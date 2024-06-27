Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Has $21.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,487 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 9.4% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after buying an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUHP stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,225. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

