Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 514,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 209,386 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 199,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. 1,594,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,293. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

