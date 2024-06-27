Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in June

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

GWLLY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 7,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Great Wall Motor Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

