Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) rose 16.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Price Performance

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

