Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stake Reduced by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $20,531,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $16,829,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth $6,316,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $9,479,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 345,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Griffon news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

