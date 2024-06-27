Grove (GVR) 1-Day Volume Tops $829,805.32

Grove (GVR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Grove token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grove has a market cap of $2.03 million and $829,805.32 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grove Token Profile

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GroveCoin (GRV) is a digital asset within the Grove Ecosystem, which combines sustainability with decentralized finance. The ecosystem includes the GroveBlockchain, GroveSwap, GroveKeeper, GroveX, and GroveGold. GroveCoin functions as the native token in this network, being used in various in-house digital finance utilities and for transactions within its ecosystem. The Grove Ecosystem aims to pioneer sustainable solutions in the digital currency space.”

