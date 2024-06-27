Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.99

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.99 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 47.50 ($0.60). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.60), with a volume of 3,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 17.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market cap of £60.28 million, a PE ratio of 884.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

