Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $9.01

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.27. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 291,937 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

