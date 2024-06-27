Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires £24,784.76 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 16,094 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £24,784.76 ($31,440.77).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Katerina Patmore acquired 109 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £149.33 ($189.43).

Harworth Group Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of LON HWG traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 157 ($1.99). 486,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,413. The stock has a market cap of £508.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.73. Harworth Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.50 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

