Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.2 %

Hasbro stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.16. 1,040,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,652. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

