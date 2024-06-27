HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Price Performance

NASDAQ VALN opened at $7.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Valneva has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Valneva will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

