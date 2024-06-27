Head to Head Contrast: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) & United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.84% -88.59% 9.23% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -256.43% -45.50% -13.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.91 $234.20 million $3.72 14.17 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $24.13 million 0.81 -$68.68 million ($10.78) -0.28

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

