Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Shares Up 4.9%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.