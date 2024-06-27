Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,202 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,621,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,729,000 after purchasing an additional 254,060 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 357,775 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 845,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,775 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. 281,535 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

