Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $16.83 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,589,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,732,000 after buying an additional 1,040,529 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 191,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

