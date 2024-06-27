Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.45. 7,430,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

