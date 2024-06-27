Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,903.43

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,903.43 ($24.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,992 ($25.27). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,941 ($24.62), with a volume of 229,158 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.37) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.37) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.89) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,225 ($28.23).
In other news, insider Riad Mishlawi bought 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($25.10) per share, with a total value of £14,565.44 ($18,477.03). 30.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
