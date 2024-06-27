Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -872.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,290,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

