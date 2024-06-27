Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $183,750.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $381,877.21.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,156.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

