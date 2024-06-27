Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.46 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $115,772.80 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

