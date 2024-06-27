Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 745,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 165,871 shares.The stock last traded at $32.94 and had previously closed at $33.02.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
