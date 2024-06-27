Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 745,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the previous session’s volume of 165,871 shares.The stock last traded at $32.94 and had previously closed at $33.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFL. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

