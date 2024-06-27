H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Shares Up 1.7%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.43. 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 28,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

